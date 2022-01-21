Advertisement

Jokic has 49, triple-double as Nuggets edge Clippers in OT

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, is defended by Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, is defended by Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during overtime in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Denver. The Nuggets won 130-128. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 49 points, 14 rebounds and fed Aaron Gordon for a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime for his 10th assist to give the Denver Nuggets a 130-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jokic drew a double-team, then whipped a pass across the court into the left corner. Gordon made his fourth 3 of the game to give him 28 points and Jokic his third straight triple-double and 10th of the season.

Monte Morris added 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Nuggets won for the third time in four games.

1/20/2022 12:30:10 AM (GMT -7:00)

