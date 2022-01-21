Advertisement

Former pastor pleads guilty to charge of sex assault on a child

The Fountain Police Department says it began an investigation into the allegations on April 23,...
The Fountain Police Department says it began an investigation into the allegations on April 23, 2021. Daniels turned himself in April 27.(Fountain Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Pastor of New Jerusalem Church, 53-year-old Kevin Daniels Sr. has pleaded guilty to the charge of Sex assault on a child Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, the abuse began in February of this year. The affidavit alleges that Daniels started with hugging and tickling, which escalated to touching the child under their clothing with his hands and mouth. The child told police Daniels said not to tell anyone. Click here to read more.

Daniels was sentenced to a minimum of two years in the Colorado Department of Corrections with a stipulation of life time parole if ever granted. Daniels will also have to register as a Sex Offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 1/20/22.
Man shot near a Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon in broad daylight, investigation underway
A Colorado Springs highway was closed for a shooting investigation Thursday night. 1/20/22.
MLK Bypass reopens Friday morning following a reported shooting
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reported officer-involved shooting...
Suspect in hospital after reported shooting with police in southeast Colorado Springs
Police lights.
1 teen killed, 3 other juveniles injured in crash Thursday afternoon
(AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)
Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot hits $25 Million, winning tickets sold in Monument and through a mobile app

Latest News

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
FBI Denver gives final investigative update in Gabby Petito case
Colorado Springs Police are in the area near Nichols Boulevard and north Stone Avenue on...
Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting Friday morning
Picture from Shake Shack's Facebook
Shake Shack expected to open Colorado Springs location
Police lights.
1 teen killed, 3 other juveniles injured in crash Thursday afternoon