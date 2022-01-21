Former pastor pleads guilty to charge of sex assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Pastor of New Jerusalem Church, 53-year-old Kevin Daniels Sr. has pleaded guilty to the charge of Sex assault on a child Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, the abuse began in February of this year. The affidavit alleges that Daniels started with hugging and tickling, which escalated to touching the child under their clothing with his hands and mouth. The child told police Daniels said not to tell anyone. Click here to read more.

Daniels was sentenced to a minimum of two years in the Colorado Department of Corrections with a stipulation of life time parole if ever granted. Daniels will also have to register as a Sex Offender for the rest of his life.

