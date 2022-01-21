Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are in the area near Nichols Boulevard and north Stone Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers responded to the call around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

CSPD Lieutenant Jim Sokolik tells 11 News detectives are currently on scene investigating. When officers arrived they reportedly found a shooting victim there. That person reportedly died at the scene. They have not yet been identified by police.

As of 12:30 p.m. parts of Nichols Boulevard was blocked.

