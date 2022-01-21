Advertisement

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting Friday morning

Colorado Springs Police are in the area near Nichols Boulevard and north Stone Avenue on...
Colorado Springs Police are in the area near Nichols Boulevard and north Stone Avenue on reports of a shooting(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are in the area near Nichols Boulevard and north Stone Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers responded to the call around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

CSPD Lieutenant Jim Sokolik tells 11 News detectives are currently on scene investigating. When officers arrived they reportedly found a shooting victim there. That person reportedly died at the scene. They have not yet been identified by police.

As of 12:30 p.m. parts of Nichols Boulevard was blocked.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 1/20/22.
Man shot near a Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon in broad daylight, investigation underway
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reported officer-involved shooting...
Suspect in hospital after reported shooting with police in southeast Colorado Springs
A Colorado Springs highway was closed for a shooting investigation Thursday night. 1/20/22.
MLK Bypass reopens Friday morning following a reported shooting
(AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)
Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot hits $25 Million, winning tickets sold in Monument and through a mobile app
File photo.
Police: Victim detains robbery suspect inside their home until officers arrive

Latest News

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
FBI Denver gives final investigative update in Gabby Petito case
Picture from Shake Shack's Facebook
Shake Shack expected to open Colorado Springs location
Police lights.
1 teen killed, 3 other juveniles injured in crash Thursday afternoon
Snow chances this afternoon
More Snow Friday