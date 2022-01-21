Advertisement

Colorado College, Denver hockey to battle in latest edition of Gold Pan rivalry

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The next chapter of one of the longest running college hockey rivalries will be written this weekend.

Colorado College and Denver will meet for the 329th and 330th games between the schools this weekend, surpassing Michigan & Michigan State for the most-played Division 1 hockey rivalry. It’s a distinction the four programs have been swapping for years, with the Tigers and Pioneers overtaking the top spot with games on Friday and Saturday.

No. 5 Denver leads the overall series 186-121-21 and currently holds possession of the Gold Pan. Colorado College will need to win 3 of the 4 scheduled games this season to take back control of the trophy.

The Tigers hold a 6-11-3 record, while Denver’s 14-5-1 record has earned them a No. 5 national ranking. Friday’s game at Magness Arena will begin at 8pm and will air on CBS Sports Network. Saturday’s game at Ed Robson Arena is at 6pm on AT&T Sportsnet.

