The 2022 Winter X Games will welcome fans back to Colorado after pandemic forces virtual experience in 2021

ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Extreme sports fans will be flocking to Aspen this weekend for the 2022 Winter X Games after having to enjoy the event virtually last year because of COVID-19.

For 21 consecutive years, Aspen has been home to the three-day event, which hosts some of the world’s top winter athletes at Buttermilk Mountain Ski Resort.

“Aspen’s a really special place,” Tim Reed the Vice President of Programming and Acquisitions for the X Games explained. “In terms of being a world class ski resort, a unique town, it’s got all the offerings and amenities.”

Reed has been a part of all the X Games events held in Aspen and says it’s the perfect spot to pull off the big production.

“I think what this valley and community offers is something we’re still reaping the benefits of now,” says Reed. “They have four wonderful mountains that are all part of the Aspen area, and, thankfully, Buttermilk is one that can allow us to produce what is usually a pretty big show... so from an operational and an actual production perspective, there’s not many locations like this in the world.”

This year, fans will be allowed to watch the games in person after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to go virtual in 2021, something Reed says makes for a more remarkable experience.

“With all the challenges everybody’s been living with through the past couple of years, it makes it that much more special to come here and reconnect with the community,” Reed stated.

Fans 12 and older will need to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend in person. Anyone under the age of 12 will need to be accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult, and be required to wear a mask at all times.

This free, three-day event includes world-class competitions featuring Men’s and Women’s Ski and Snowboard SuperPipe, Slopestyle, Big Air, and Knuckle Huck.

“In any of the disciplines... [there’s] always a lot of progression and new tricks,” says Reed. “Every year it seems to kind of one-up itself.”

Spectators will also enjoy live DJ performances, as well as interactive festival activities.

The 2022 Winter X Games start on Jan. 21 and run through Jan. 23.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.