1 teen killed, 3 other juveniles injured in crash Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says a 16-year-old young man was killed in a crash just after 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Otero County Road 808 and Otero County KK.

A single 2003 Ford SUV was heading southwest on County Road 808, also known as Holbrook Cannal, when the driver reportedly turned to the right and rolled the vehicle multiple times.

Troopers say the 16-year-old died at the scene, two 13-year-old young men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and a 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Their current conditions are unknown. All four juveniles involved were reportedly not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

CSP says drugs and alcohol are not being considered as a factor in this crash although speed is.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

