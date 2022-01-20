Report of shots fired near a Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were actively investigating a report of shots fired near a Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area in the 2500 block of Howbert Street to the southwest of Old Colorado City. The neighborhood is close to Bott Park. As of 1:45 p.m. the scene was active and the incident was still under investigation. At that time, police could not confirm if anyone was injured or provide any suspect information.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

