Advertisement

Report of shots fired near a Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon, investigation underway

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were actively investigating a report of shots fired near a Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area in the 2500 block of Howbert Street to the southwest of Old Colorado City. The neighborhood is close to Bott Park. As of 1:45 p.m. the scene was active and the incident was still under investigation. At that time, police could not confirm if anyone was injured or provide any suspect information.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Colorado high school student reportedly brought a gun to school and tried to sell it
Suspect appears to hold a teenager at gunpoint in Pueblo.
WANTED: Person appears to be held at gunpoint in Colorado before attacked
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations (Click article for list)
Beryl Pippert
Colorado Springs cleaning woman accused of stealing from clients
Polis visits El Paso and Pueblo Counties on 1/19/22.
WATCH: Governor Polis talks plans to save people money in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Latest News

(AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)
Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot hits $25 Million, winners from Monument and Pueblo
File photo.
Police: Victim detains robbery suspect inside their home until officers arrive
1.20.22
Slick AM Drive, Chilly Day
1.20.22
Chilly day ahead