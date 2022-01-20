Advertisement

Pueblo libraries will start KN95 and surgical-grade mask distribution on Friday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Libraries in Pueblo will be distributing KN95 and surgical-grade masks to the public starting Friday, while supplies last.

Earlier this week, the Office of Governor Jared Polis announced select locations across Colorado would have masks available for pick up. Masks were in high demand at multiple locations on Wednesday and many locations ran out within one hour.

Click here to check an updated list of locations that are expected to have masks. The masks are disposable.

Starting Jan. 21, people will be able to pick up the free masks at Pueblo libraries.

-Masks are available on a first come, first served basis.

-There’s a limit of five masks per person, per month

-Masks must be picked up in person.

-No proof of ID or library card is required.

-Curbside pick up is available by calling (719) 562-5600.

-There are limited quantities of each type of mask, library staff cannot control the type of masks that are available.

Masks can be picked up during library hours at the following library locations:

-Barkman Library, 1300 Jerry Murphy Road

-Tom L. and Anna Marie Giodone Library, 24655 U.S. Hwy 50 E.

-Greenhorn Valley Library, 4801 Cibola Drive, Colorado City

-Lamb Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.

-Library at the Y, 3200 E. Spaulding Ave.

-Patrick A. Lucero Library, 1315 E. 7th St.

-Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd., Pueblo West

-Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

