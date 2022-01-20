Suspect in hospital after reported shooting with police in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reported officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Colorado Springs Police officers were in the area near Hancock Expressway and Chelton Road just before Midnight Wednesday.

BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting at the Colony Hills Apartments near South Academy and Milton Proby. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/dSqLuZNqdd — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) January 20, 2022

As the officers were parked, they say they heard what sounded like bullets going past the vehicle and began checking the area. The officers reportedly saw a gray/silver SUV parked in the middle of the road at Sunnyhill Drive and Foxridge Drive. The SUV then left the area quickly; officers were able to locate the vehicle as it was speeding down Drennan Road. The vehicle then reportedly continued on Drennan Road and turned onto Patrick Drive into the Colony Hills Apartments after officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

CSPD officers say they lost sight of the vehicle and when they located the vehicle it was unoccupied. Officers began searching the area and found a man walking around the complex who reportedly matched the driver’s description. According to the CSPD police blotter, “when the male saw the officers, he took off running and officers chased him on foot. At one point during the chase, the suspect turned and pointed a weapon at an officer”.

That’s when at least one CSPD officer fired at least one shot at the suspect. The suspect was then taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries”.

No officers were injured in this incident, but one CSPD officer was placed on administrative leave, which is routine in these investigations.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this shooting. Detectives will be on scene for several hours and are asking people to avoid the area.

EPSO will be the lead investigating agency in this Officer Involved Shooting (OIS). PIO, LT Deb Mynatt, is on scene at the media staging area - Drennan Road and Colony Hills Circle. CSPD, PIO SGT Newton, will provide public safety on-camera brief. https://t.co/1M0JlR7TuE pic.twitter.com/rD1z0hrMMf — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 20, 2022

The suspect and officer involved have not yet been identified.

