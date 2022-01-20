Advertisement

‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Some parents are up in arms about a tortilla chip being sold and marketed as the “One Chip Challenge.”

For about $20, you can buy a single chip, and you’re supposed to share your reaction to eating it.

It landed some California high school students in the hospital.

“A lot of kids follow their peers, even if they don’t know what it is. They don’t know the consequence,” mother Elena Holvo said.

The dare, created by chip company Paqui, asks people to eat a single chip covered in hot sauce and peppers. The challenge is concerning to parents.

At least nine students from Lodi High School did the challenge and got sick. Three of the students were sent to the hospital.

The chip is made with Carolina Reapers and Scorpion peppers.

“Those two peppers have been rated as two million Scoville units, and jalapeño is somewhere around 5,000, so they are about 400 times hotter than a jalapeño,” pediatrician Dr. Bret Christiansen said.

Christiansen said symptoms include feeling burning or pain throughout your digestive tract.

“It can be pretty severe after a short time, similar to a reaction like an asthmatic might have with bronchial spasms, and if they have persistent vomiting, they could need IV hydration or medications to stop the vomiting,” he said.

The school’s principal has banned the chip on campus. Students caught with it could be sent home for the day.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Colorado high school student reportedly brought a gun to school and tried to sell it
Suspect appears to hold a teenager at gunpoint in Pueblo.
WANTED: Person appears to be held at gunpoint in Colorado before attacked
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations (Click article for list)
Beryl Pippert
Colorado Springs cleaning woman accused of stealing from clients
Polis visits El Paso and Pueblo Counties on 1/19/22.
WATCH: Governor Polis talks plans to save people money in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Latest News

File photo.
Police: Homeowner detains robbery suspect until officers arrive
1.20.22
Slick AM Drive, Chilly Day
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in...
EXPLAINER: What endemic means for COVID-19
1.20.22
Chilly day ahead