NHL reschedules seven Avalanche games in February

Colorado Avalanche logo
Colorado Avalanche logo(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The NHL released its updated schedule to the 2022 regular season Wednesday, rescheduling seven Avalanche games that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new games are:

  • Tampa Bay @ Colorado, (originally Dec. 18) February 10, 7pm
  • Colorado @ Dallas (originally Dec. 31) February 13, 12pm
  • Dallas @ Colorado (originally Dec. 29) February 15, 7pm
  • Colorado @ Vegas (originally Dec. 27) February 16, 8pm
  • Colorado @ Buffalo (originally Dec. 22) February 19, 11am
  • Colorado @ Boston (originally Dec. 23) February 21, 11am
  • Colorado @ Detroit (originally Dec. 20) February 23, 5:30 pm

Colorado @ Vegas (originally Dec. 27) February 16, 7pm Nov. 18, 2021 through Jan. 18, 2022 due to the Omicron variant sweeping through NHL clubs. In December, the NHL made the decision not to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and instead use the originally-planned break in action to re-schedule games.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

