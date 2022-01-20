NHL reschedules seven Avalanche games in February

DENVER (KKTV) - The NHL released its updated schedule to the 2022 regular season Wednesday, rescheduling seven Avalanche games that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new games are:

Tampa Bay @ Colorado, (originally Dec. 18) February 10, 7pm

Colorado @ Dallas (originally Dec. 31) February 13, 12pm

Dallas @ Colorado (originally Dec. 29) February 15, 7pm

Colorado @ Vegas (originally Dec. 27) February 16, 8pm

Colorado @ Buffalo (originally Dec. 22) February 19, 11am

Colorado @ Boston (originally Dec. 23) February 21, 11am

Colorado @ Detroit (originally Dec. 20) February 23, 5:30 pm

Colorado @ Vegas (originally Dec. 27) February 16, 7pm Nov. 18, 2021 through Jan. 18, 2022 due to the Omicron variant sweeping through NHL clubs. In December, the NHL made the decision not to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and instead use the originally-planned break in action to re-schedule games.

