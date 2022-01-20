Police: Victim detains robbery suspect inside their home until officers arrive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody Thursday morning after a reported burglary in progress near Tutt Boulevard and Snowy River Drive; that’s near Sky View Middle School in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police say they got a call around 4:30 a.m. Thursday saying someone was inside their home without permission. Arriving officers saw the garage door was open and set up a perimeter. Officers began making announcements into the garage for suspects to exit the residence.

After a few announcements, the suspect reportedly cam out of the door in the garage followed by the reporting party. CSPD says, “the reporting party was able to detain the suspect at gunpoint and lead him to officers without incident”.

The suspect, identified as Stephen Smith, was taken into custody by officers and taken to the El Paso County Jail. Smith was booked on second degree charges. CSPD reportedly believes the suspect “may have been suffering from mental health issues”.

