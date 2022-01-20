Advertisement

Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot hits $25 Million, winners from Monument and Pueblo

(AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)
(AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)(WCTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot was the second largest amount in history hitting $25 million Wednesday. The prize money will be split between its two winners, from Monument and Pueblo.

According to officials one ticket was purchased at Safeway Fuel in Monument and the other at Winners Corner in Pueblo.

The prize money has not been this high since 1992 when a college student in Boulder won $27 million.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Colorado high school student reportedly brought a gun to school and tried to sell it
Suspect appears to hold a teenager at gunpoint in Pueblo.
WANTED: Person appears to be held at gunpoint in Colorado before attacked
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations (Click article for list)
Beryl Pippert
Colorado Springs cleaning woman accused of stealing from clients
Polis visits El Paso and Pueblo Counties on 1/19/22.
WATCH: Governor Polis talks plans to save people money in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Latest News

File photo.
Police: Victim detains robbery suspect inside their home until officers arrive
1.20.22
Slick AM Drive, Chilly Day
1.20.22
Chilly day ahead
1.20.22
Chilly day ahead