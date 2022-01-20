Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot hits $25 Million, winners from Monument and Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot was the second largest amount in history hitting $25 million Wednesday. The prize money will be split between its two winners, from Monument and Pueblo.

According to officials one ticket was purchased at Safeway Fuel in Monument and the other at Winners Corner in Pueblo.

The prize money has not been this high since 1992 when a college student in Boulder won $27 million.

