Colorado high school student reportedly brought a gun to school and tried to sell it

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A student allegedly brought a gun to a Colorado high school and tried to sell it, according to officials with the City of Alamosa.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Alamosa High School. A post by officials with the City of Alamosa states the “quick actions” of school administration helped resolve the incident quickly.

“Officers were able to locate the juvenile who was not on school grounds,” part of a social media post by the City of Alamosa reads. “The school was not placed on lockdown due to officers locating the suspect immediately upon arrival, no firearm was located and it was later discovered the student provided the alleged firearm to another person of interest who was not on school grounds.”

The juvenile is not being publicly identified, by they are facing charges that include unlawful possession of weapons on school grounds and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon.

Officials with the City of Alamosa added they don’t believe there was a credible threat to the school at “any time.”

Alamosa is on the south side of the state between Trinidad and Durango.

