Air Force’s scrappy defense leads to win over Fresno State

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force women’s basketball team forced 22 turnovers Wednesday at Clune Arena, leading to a 66-57 victory over Fresno State.

The Falcons pick up just their second win in program history over the Bulldogs, thanks in part to a big day from senior Riley Snyder. Snyder finished with 22 points (on 11 of 12 from the free throw line) while adding six assists and five rebounds.

The Falcons advance to 9-8 on the season and 3-3 in Mountain West play. Air Force returns to Clune Arena Saturday when they host San Jose State at 3pm.

