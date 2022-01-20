Advertisement

Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Colorado high school student reportedly brought a gun to school and tried to sell it
Suspect appears to hold a teenager at gunpoint in Pueblo.
WANTED: Person appears to be held at gunpoint in Colorado before attacked
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations (Click article for list)
Beryl Pippert
Colorado Springs cleaning woman accused of stealing from clients
Polis visits El Paso and Pueblo Counties on 1/19/22.
WATCH: Governor Polis talks plans to save people money in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Latest News

Kenyari Sawyer said she lacked confidence before applying because she thought she wasn't smart...
Georgia teen accepted to 48 universities, earns $600K in scholarships
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 1/20/22.
Man shot near a Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon in broad daylight, investigation underway
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020.
NCAA ratifies new constitution, paving way to restructuring
WALB
Albany teen accepted to 48 universities, earns $600K in scholarships