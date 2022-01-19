WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis talks plans to save people money in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is visiting small businesses and schools in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Wednesday to discuss how his administration is working to save people money in those areas.

The governor attended the opening ceremony of the Pueblo Baseball Mill at 10:15 a.m.

The governor attended the opening ceremony of the Pueblo Baseball Mill at 10:15 a.m. He then went to Colorado Springs to tour the Coperni 3 school and talk about his plans to increase per pupil funding to historic levels.

At 3:30 p.m., Gov. Polis was scheduled to be at the Colorado Springs DMV to discuss plans to reduce drivers license fees. He was joined by Department of Revenue Executive Director Mark Ferrandino.

The governor is set to deliver remarks to the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. at the Boot Barn Hall.

