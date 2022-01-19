Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis talks plans to save people money in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is visiting small businesses and schools in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Wednesday to discuss how his administration is working to save people money in those areas.

Watch Gov. Polis talk about his plans to help people living in Colorado Springs and Pueblo save money at about 5 p.m. in this article.

The governor attended the opening ceremony of the Pueblo Baseball Mill at 10:15 a.m. He then went to Colorado Springs to tour the Coperni 3 school and talk about his plans to increase per pupil funding to historic levels.

At 3:30 p.m., Gov. Polis was scheduled to be at the Colorado Springs DMV to discuss plans to reduce drivers license fees. He was joined by Department of Revenue Executive Director Mark Ferrandino.

The governor is set to deliver remarks to the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. at the Boot Barn Hall.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations (Click article for list)
Beryl Pippert
Colorado Springs cleaning woman accused of stealing from clients
Suspect appears to hold a teenager at gunpoint in Pueblo.
WANTED: Person appears to be held at gunpoint in Colorado before attacked
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

Police lights.
Colorado high school student reportedly brought a gun to school and tried to sell it
Pueblo District 4 City Councilman
Pueblo City Councilman pleads guilty to damage at Christopher Columbus Plaza
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations (Click article for list)
Weather for Jan. 19, 2022.
Fountain on ‘accident alert’ Wednesday due to wintry weather