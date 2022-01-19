Unvaccinated students at Pikes Peak Community College are requiring to go through weekly COVID-19 testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A reminder went out to students and staff this week when it comes to COVID-19 protocol at Pikes Peak Community College.

Click here for the latest from PPCC on their protocol.

As of Tuesday, anyone who is showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested. Anyone who is unvaccinated is required to undergo weekly testing. Deadline for submitting the first test results will be the week of Jan. 17 for students. The deadline for the first week when it comes to staff has already passed. An email was sent out to students who were not on the vaccine registry.

Free vaccinations are available to all students and employees. Free testing is available for all unvaccinated students and employees. See the schedule for times and locations by clicking here.

PPCC is following guidance put together by the Colorado Community College System.

