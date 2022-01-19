Pueblo Covid testing largely taking place at Pueblo Mall site

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - As the Omicron variant makes its way through Southern Colorado demand for testing is increasing.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment the two community sites in Pueblo are currently testing over 1,300 total samples per day.

Those same sites were testing a total of just over 300 samples per day in the first week of December.

However, the majority of these tests are being done at the Pueblo Mall community testing site. According to PDPHE, the Pueblo Mall site is testing roughly 2.5 times more people every day when compared to the State Fairgrounds location.

If you need a Covid test in Pueblo and you want to avoid the long lines you may want to visit the State fairgrounds site at the corner of Acero and Messa Avenues.

The State Fairgrounds location is open seven days at week from 8AM to 5PM, The Pueblo Mall testing site is open Monday through Saturday from 8AM to 5PM.

If you are experiencing Covid symptoms, are waiting on Covid test results, or you cannot get tested for any reason. You can use Pueblo Health’s new portal which will give you specific advice based on your symptoms.

We have a link to the portal under the “Find-It” tab on our website.

