Pikes Peak Library District expects to have KN95 and surgical-grade masks available soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an announcement by the Office of Governor Jared Polis that select locations across the state would be providing KN95 and surgical-grade masks to the public, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they should have the same type of masks available soon.

When the Governor’s office made the announcement they provided a list of locations statewide, with only one location in Colorado Springs. As of Tuesday night, Pikes Peak Library District had not received its order yet, but once delivered, both types of masks are expected to distributed to all open library locations and mobile library services across El Paso County.

“The Library will make an announcement once these masks are available to the public,” part of a news release reads.

Click here to find locations that are expected to have masks available after Jan. 19.

