Advertisement

Pikes Peak Library District expects to have KN95 and surgical-grade masks available soon

Library Resources
Library Resources(Library Resources)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an announcement by the Office of Governor Jared Polis that select locations across the state would be providing KN95 and surgical-grade masks to the public, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they should have the same type of masks available soon.

When the Governor’s office made the announcement they provided a list of locations statewide, with only one location in Colorado Springs. As of Tuesday night, Pikes Peak Library District had not received its order yet, but once delivered, both types of masks are expected to distributed to all open library locations and mobile library services across El Paso County.

“The Library will make an announcement once these masks are available to the public,” part of a news release reads.

Click here to find locations that are expected to have masks available after Jan. 19.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing
2 Springs locations among the COVID testing sites ordered closed by the attorney general
Police surround a stolen U-Haul on Walnut near Kiowa in Colorado Springs on Jan. 17, 2022.
2 arrested near downtown Springs after being caught red-handed in stolen U-Haul
One woman was killed in a reported shooting around 8 p.m. near the Dollar General near North El...
Shooting at Pueblo Dollar General a case of deadly domestic violence, police say
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

SpaceX Launch scheduled for 1/18/22.
WATCH Replay: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations
Pueblo Mall vs State Fairgrounds
Pueblo Covid testing largely taking place at Pueblo Mall site
As the Omicron variant makes its way through Southern Colorado demand for testing is increasing.
WATCH - Pueblo Covid testing largely taking place at Pueblo Mall site