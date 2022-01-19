Manitou Springs votes against adding 3rd recreational pot shop

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Supporters’ hopes for a third recreational marijuana shop in Manitou Springs appear dashed after the community voted overwhelmingly against the proposal.

The measure received more than three times as many “noes” than “yeses” -- 1,302 to 424 -- based on preliminary election results released overnight.

At least one opponent told 11 News he had previously approved other pot shops coming to the city.

“I was really pro for them. I did my part and I voted ‘yes.’ you know, because of where the tax money was going to go. You know, it was going to help out the city,,” said Ron Allen, who added that parking issues in particular had soured him on at least one of the recreational marijuana businesses in Manitou.

The proposed ordinance would have established the third shop within 150 feet of Highway 24 in a commercial zone and would have called for 100 parking spaces, supporters said.

But with the measure’s apparent failure, only two recreational pot shops will be allowed in Manitou Springs.

