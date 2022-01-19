Advertisement

Manitou Springs votes against adding 3rd recreational pot shop

Under the current ordinance, only two recreational pot shops are allowed in Manitou Springs.
Under the current ordinance, only two recreational pot shops are allowed in Manitou Springs.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Supporters’ hopes for a third recreational marijuana shop in Manitou Springs appear dashed after the community voted overwhelmingly against the proposal.

The measure received more than three times as many “noes” than “yeses” -- 1,302 to 424 -- based on preliminary election results released overnight.

At least one opponent told 11 News he had previously approved other pot shops coming to the city.

“I was really pro for them. I did my part and I voted ‘yes.’ you know, because of where the tax money was going to go. You know, it was going to help out the city,,” said Ron Allen, who added that parking issues in particular had soured him on at least one of the recreational marijuana businesses in Manitou.

The proposed ordinance would have established the third shop within 150 feet of Highway 24 in a commercial zone and would have called for 100 parking spaces, supporters said.

But with the measure’s apparent failure, only two recreational pot shops will be allowed in Manitou Springs.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Beryl Pippert
Colorado Springs cleaning woman accused of stealing from clients
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Suspect appears to hold a teenager at gunpoint in Pueblo.
WANTED: Person appears to be held at gunpoint in Colorado before attacked

Latest News

Pueblo Mall vs State Fairgrounds
Pueblo COVID testing largely taking place at Pueblo Mall site; officials recommend using state fairground site for shorter lines
1.19.22
MUCH colder Wednesday
Library Resources
Pikes Peak Library District expects to have KN95 and surgical-grade masks available soon
King Soopers temporary restraining order against union partially granted as strike continues