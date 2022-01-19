King Soopers files temporary restraining order against union as strike continues

DENVER (KKTV) - A temporary restraining order has been filed by King Soopers against striking workers in Colorado. The court granted the temporary restraining order in part.

The temporary restraining order was filed on Tuesday and can be viewed at the bottom of this article. The strike by Union UFCW Local 7 includes about 17,000 employees across dozens of stores in the Denver area. The strike started on Wednesday of last week. As of Tuesday, no Colorado Springs stores were included in the strike.

UFCW provided the following statement in regards to the temporary restraining order being filed:

“UFCW Local 7 strongly disagrees with the unfounded allegations by King Soopers. There are over 8,000 workers, as well as members of the public on our picket lines, and we continue to call on everyone involved not to allow these baseless allegations and bullying tactics to distract us from what is important. This Company refuses to bargain. They want to stop our freedom of speech and curtail even more of the workers’ rights. We will not stand for that. We remain focused on our fight to give King Soopers/ Kroger workers the industry-leading contract that they deserve. We reiterate our call for Union Members to be strong and resolute on the picket lines. We will continue to fight on behalf of our members for an improved living wage, a safe workplace and place to shop, healthcare benefits for workers, and the withdrawal of concessionary proposals that undermine the dignity of Essential Workers.”

Negotiations are still underway as of 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. King Soopers provided 11 News with the following statement on why they filed the order:

“Earlier today Local 7 issued a press release accusing King Soopers of implementing ‘bullying’ tactics in the wake of the company filing for a temporary restraining order (TRO). The union also flung harsh allegations regarding the court’s order, stating that the TRO is an attempt to impede our associates’ freedom of speech. Today, the court ruled that union’s actions were unlawful and unsafe activities and granted the TRO. To be extremely clear – we support our associates’ right to picket, we also respect our associates’ right to cross the picket line and work and our customers’ right to cross the line to shop. Unfortunately, at several locations picketers are engaging in unlawful activity including threatening, blocking and intimidating both associates and customers who have chosen to cross the picket line. Additionally, there have been instances where picketers are blocking trucks from delivering to our stores. These activities are not peaceful and frankly are unsafe. The safety of our associates, customers, and communities will ALWAYS come first and this temporary restraining order is a reflection of that commitment. It is truly disappointing that the union would endorse these unlawful behaviors.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.