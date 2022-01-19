Advertisement

King Soopers files temporary restraining order against union as strike continues

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A temporary restraining order has been filed by King Soopers against striking workers in Colorado. The court granted the temporary restraining order in part.

The temporary restraining order was filed on Tuesday and can be viewed at the bottom of this article. The strike by Union UFCW Local 7 includes about 17,000 employees across dozens of stores in the Denver area. The strike started on Wednesday of last week. As of Tuesday, no Colorado Springs stores were included in the strike.

UFCW provided the following statement in regards to the temporary restraining order being filed:

Negotiations are still underway as of 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. King Soopers provided 11 News with the following statement on why they filed the order:

