East gate briefly closed at Peterson for possible suspicious vehicle

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KKTV) - The east gate at Peterson Space Force Base was briefly closed Wednesday morning after a vehicle triggered an alarm.

Marksheffel Road was closed at Drennan and Space Village Avenue while base security investigated.

Due to a suspicious reading on a vehicle, on Peterson AFB, Marksheffel Rd is closed to through traffic at the intersections with Drennan Rd and Space Village Ave. Avoid the area and expect delays while the incident is further investigated.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) January 19, 2022

The situation was resolved within about half an hour.

According to a spokesperson with the base, a number of commercial vehicles go through that gate, and it’s not unheard of for one to have residue that triggers a substance detector. The vehicle in question Wednesday was eventually cleared and allowed to go on its way.

The suspicious reading has been resolved, and Marksheffel will be reopened to vehicle traffic at Drennan Rd and Space Village Ave. There is no threat to the public.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) January 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.