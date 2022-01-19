East gate briefly closed at Peterson for possible suspicious vehicle
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KKTV) - The east gate at Peterson Space Force Base was briefly closed Wednesday morning after a vehicle triggered an alarm.
Marksheffel Road was closed at Drennan and Space Village Avenue while base security investigated.
The situation was resolved within about half an hour.
According to a spokesperson with the base, a number of commercial vehicles go through that gate, and it’s not unheard of for one to have residue that triggers a substance detector. The vehicle in question Wednesday was eventually cleared and allowed to go on its way.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.