East gate briefly closed at Peterson for possible suspicious vehicle

New name, new sign at the base formerly known as Peterson Air Force Base.
(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KKTV) - The east gate at Peterson Space Force Base was briefly closed Wednesday morning after a vehicle triggered an alarm.

Marksheffel Road was closed at Drennan and Space Village Avenue while base security investigated.

The situation was resolved within about half an hour.

According to a spokesperson with the base, a number of commercial vehicles go through that gate, and it’s not unheard of for one to have residue that triggers a substance detector. The vehicle in question Wednesday was eventually cleared and allowed to go on its way.

