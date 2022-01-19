Advertisement

Crash with injuries reported in downtown Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers are responding to a crash with injuries in downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted just after 9 a.m. Wednesday that lanes were blocked near East Boulder Street and North Nevada Avenue.

The severity of injuries and exact nature of the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

