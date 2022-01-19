COVID Questions: Local doctor answers questions about COVID test sites, free at-home test kits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - How do you know if you are getting a reliable COVID-19 test result after taking an at-home test kit?

When should you take a test after you have a known exposure to COVID-19? Those are the kinds of questions viewers have been asking 11 News.

We went to Dr. Richard Vu of Matthews-Vu Medical Group for answers.

I’m feeling COVID-19 symptoms. What should I do?

Dr. Vu: “If you have symptoms that are suggestive of Covid infection, the thing to do is to come in and get tested right away. Do not wait.”

Can I rely on an at-home COVID-19 test kit?

Dr. Vu: “The benefit of the home test is to catch the positive. The home test is specific. If the home test is positive, that means that you have COVID-19″

“If you have symptoms and the home test is negative, then you cannot end there. You have to follow that up with another test, optimally a PCR test.”

“It’s very, very valuable, even though it’s not as reliable. The value of the home test is the ease of getting the test and the wide availability of the home test compared to the PCR test.”

I’ve been exposed to COVID-19. When should I get tested?

Dr. Vu: “Probably everybody has exposure to COVID-19 on a very regular basis, Probably every day, every other day.”

“The timing of getting a test after a known exposure with someone with COVID-19 is about five days after that episode of exposure.

“You should monitor for symptoms. If you have symptoms, you should come in right away to be tested.”

Do I need to quarantine if I have a known exposure with someone with COVID-19?

Dr. Vu: “You should monitor for symptoms. If you have symptoms, you should come in right away to be tested.”

“If you don’t have symptoms, then you should stay home to be quarantined for five days if you are not up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccine.”

“If you are up-to-date with your Covid vaccine and have exposure, you don’t have to be quarantined, but you should wear a mask.”

“If you have continued exposure with someone with Covid, such as someone at home. If you’re living with someone at home and that person at home has been sick for five days and today that person finds out they have Covid. You should be tested five days since the earliest time when that home person who has Covid is considered infectious.”

What days are people with COVID-19 typically the most infectious?

Dr. Vu: “Most of the time the transmission is 1 to 2 days prior to symptoms, and, two or three days after. That window, that period, is when we transmit the virus to somebody else.”

I’m feeling sick, and I don’t have time to wait in a long test line. What should I do?

Dr. Vu: “You really should stay home from work. Number one: you’re not sure if it’s Covid, and if it’s Covid then staying home will prevent that exposure to other people. And if you are sick, that means you have another virus. There are many other viral infection going around. So the safe thing to do is stay home.”

The CDC recently updated and shortened their recommended isolation and quarantine period. You can calculate your quarantine here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.