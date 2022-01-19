Advertisement

Avs Fans vote Nazem Kadri in to NHL All-Star Game

Nazem Kadri to make 1st career All-Star appearance after fans vote him in.
nazem kadri avs
nazem kadri avs(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche faithful were able to right a wrong ahead of the NHL All-Star game.

Nazem Kadri, a first time All-Star, is now headed to the big game after the “Last Man In” fan voting campaign. The forward was one of 40 players on the bubble from around the league. Kadri was voted as the Central Division’s final player.

For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Avalanche will have three players representing Colorado. Kadri joins Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar as well as head coach Jared Bednar on the Central Division squad.

Kadri leads the Avalanche and ranks fifth in league scoring with 49 points (14g/35a) in 33 games this season.  The 2021-22 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled for February 5th, in Las Vegas.

