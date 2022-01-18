Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX scheduled for a Falcon 9 launch

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Kennedy Space Center, Fla. (KKTV) - SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 with 49 Starlink satellites Tuesday night.

The launch was originally expected to take place from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at about 5:04 p.m. The time changed to 7:02 p.m. You can watch the launch live in this article from the 11 Breaking News Center.

According to SpaceX, the booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and six Starlink missions. Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9′s first stage on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. Each of Falcon 9′s fairing halves previously supported one Starlink mission.

A view of some Starlink Satellites seen from Colorado Springs in the past is below:

