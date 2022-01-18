Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: CSP and Colorado Springs Police discuss a rise in traffic-related deaths

By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As Colorado hit a grim milestone related to traffic deaths last year, the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Springs Police Department are speaking out about what can be done.

Watch live coverage from a news conference from the 11 Breaking News Center in this article starting at about noon on Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Centennial State recorded the most traffic deaths in 2021 since 2002. The number of traffic deaths are currently 50 percent higher than they were 10 years ago.

Expect remarks from the Director of Maintenance for CDOT, the Chief of the Colorado State Patrol and the Chief of the Colorado Springs Polic Department.

