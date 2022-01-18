WANTED: Person appears to be held at gunpoint in Colorado before attacked

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A heinous crime was caught on camera in Pueblo recently.

In a video shared with 11 News, a person can be seen approaching the victim in the Highland Park area of Pueblo recently. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of the city around Highland Park. The victim is on his knees to the side of a truck while an individual dressed in a dark sweatshirt with blue jeans can be seen walking toward him while pointing what appears to be a gun at the victim’s head.

“I have nothing,” you can hear the teen say on surveillance video.

The victim shows the criminal his pockets are empty, just before the suspect kicks the victim in the groin and walks away.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502.

