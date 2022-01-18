Advertisement

Tuesday evening offers one more chance to view full ‘wolf moon’!

(CNN, file)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Those looking at the sky early Monday evening were in for a treat!

Huge and pink-hued, the year’s first full moon was at its peak at 4:51 p.m.

Jupiter and Saturn were also visible Monday night, according to NASA.

January’s full moon goes by many names, including “wolf moon,” “cold moon,” “ice moon” and “old moon.” Many of the names date back to Native American tradition.

If you missed the show in the sky Monday, don’t worry -- NASA says the moon will appear full through Wednesday morning. Jupiter and Saturn will be visible again as evening twilight ends -- just look opposite of the moon, above the southwestern horizon.

If you captured a photo of the moon, be sure to post it directly to our website by clicking here.

Though not quite at its apex, a look at the moon Monday morning as it set behind the mountains west of Denver:

