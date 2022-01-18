Advertisement

Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.(CDC via Canva)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - As Colorado continues to grapple with an increase of COVID-19 cases tied to the Omicron variant, the Office of Governor Jared Polis announced a free tool that could offer a helping hand.

On Tuesday, the Governor’s Office announced they are working alongside the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to provide free KN95 and surgical-grade masks at select locations across the state later this week.

Click here for a list of locations. Masks are expected to be available at these locations starting Thursday.

“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks,” said Gov. Jared Polis according to a news release. “By making free medical grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection. We will continue to meet Coloradans where they are at when it comes to accessing the doctor approved vaccine, free testing at community sites, free tests delivered to your home and now providing free, surgical grade masks directly to communities.”

As of Tuesday, there was one location in Colorado Springs, the Security Public Library at 715 Aspen Drive. In Pueblo, multiple Pueblo City-County Library District locations are expected to have the free masks.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing
2 Springs locations among the COVID testing sites ordered closed by the attorney general
Police surround a stolen U-Haul on Walnut near Kiowa in Colorado Springs on Jan. 17, 2022.
2 arrested near downtown Springs after being caught red-handed in stolen U-Haul
One woman was killed in a reported shooting around 8 p.m. near the Dollar General near North El...
Shooting at Pueblo Dollar General a case of deadly domestic violence, police say
More closures expected on the I-25 ‘Gap’ this week
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

SpaceX Launch scheduled for 1/18/22.
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX scheduled for a Falcon 9 launch
Suspect appears to hold a teenager at gunpoint in Pueblo.
WANTED: Person appears to be held at gunpoint in Colorado before attacked
Suspect appears to hold a teenager at gunpoint in Pueblo.
WATCH: Attack caught on camera in Pueblo, teen held at gunpoint before he was assaulted
Beryl Pippert
Colorado Springs cleaning woman accused of stealing from clients