Pedestrian killed after being hit by Aurora police SUV

(Source: AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash involving an on-duty police officer and a pedestrian is now under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.

The officer was traveling east on Quincy Avenue Monday night in a fully marked Aurora Police Department cruiser when he ran over a man lying in the roadway. Investigators say the officer immediately stopped and radioed for help, but the man died at the scene before he could be transported.

Troopers say the man was dressed in dark clothing, making him hard to see at 11:25 at night. He may have been drunk when he laid down in the street.

“The pedestrian had been earlier observed at a local store being highly intoxicated at that time, and alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in this crash,” said Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol.

The officer was on shift but was not responding to a call at the time of the collision.

The officer and pedestrian are both 37 years old. State Patrol said. Neither has been identified at the time of this writing. The deceased is believed to be from Salt Lake City.

