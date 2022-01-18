Advertisement

Colorado Springs cleaning woman accused of stealing from clients

Beryl Pippert
Beryl Pippert(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of pocketing jewelry and other items while working as a house cleaner in Colorado Springs.

Beryl Pippert, 48, first crossed CSPD’s radar while officers investigated a jewelry theft at one local home. She was arrested for that crime Friday.

“Further investigation revealed a stolen item from another victim who had employed Pippert as a cleaner. Detectives located additional items suspected to be stolen from other unknown victims,” police said Tuesday.

Detectives are asking anyone who employed Pippert and have missing items to contact them.

“CSPD believes there may be additional victims who are unaware that they are missing items or who have not reported the thefts. If a victim employed Beryl Pippert, and they are missing items please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department by email,” police said.

That address is CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov. Include your name, contact information, a list of the missing items, a case report number if there is one, and the dates Pippert was employed.

