Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character

Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden officials announced that they will name a one-month-old little blue penguin “Rose” after Betty White’s “Golden Girls” character.

The announcement came Jan. 17 as a tribute to White on what would have been her 100th birthday. White was a lifelong animal lover and champion of zoos and conservation efforts.

Cody Sowers, Cincinnati Zoo’s bird team head keeper, said in a press release that Rose is healthy and on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat soon. Rose will join the colony of more than 30 other penguins, and visitors will get to see her when the weather gets warmer.

The little blue penguin is the smallest species of penguin, growing to an average height of 13 inches.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing
2 Springs locations among the COVID testing sites ordered closed by the attorney general
Police surround a stolen U-Haul on Walnut near Kiowa in Colorado Springs on Jan. 17, 2022.
2 arrested near downtown Springs after being caught red-handed in stolen U-Haul
One woman was killed in a reported shooting around 8 p.m. near the Dollar General near North El...
Shooting at Pueblo Dollar General a case of deadly domestic violence, police say
More closures expected on the I-25 ‘Gap’ this week
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
Kansas prosecutor says he won’t file charges in teen’s custody death
SpaceX Launch scheduled for 1/18/22.
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX scheduled for a Falcon 9 launch
Surgeon General discusses expanded COVID testing
Surgeon General discusses expanded COVID testing
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster