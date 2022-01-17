What’s closed, what’s not on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of Colorado Springs city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The federal holiday marks the birthday of the civil rights icon, who was assassinated in 1968 at just 39 years old. King would have turned 93 on Jan. 15.
The following offices and agencies are closed Monday:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Discovery Center
Other city-run attractions and facilities will remain open in some capacity Monday, including:
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries (Gates are open to visitors; offices are closed)
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill
- Open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses (Weather permitting)
- Valley Hi Grill and Pub
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (Weather permitting. Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.)
- Sertich Ice Center (Matinee Skate; 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. -1 p.m., $2 admission and $2 skate rental)
- Skate in the Park at Acacia Park. (Walk up admissions only. See schedule and pricing at DowntownCS.com/Skate. Sessions are available from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m.)
The city of Pueblo says its government offices will also be closed Monday. Also happening in Pueblo: the city’s NAACP branch and the Pueblo Ministerial Fellowship are holding a march starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Rawlings Library on 100 E. Abriendo Ave. The march will head down Union Avenue and end at the El Pueblo Museum. Those attending are urged to wear masks.
