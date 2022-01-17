What’s closed, what’s not on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of Colorado Springs city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The federal holiday marks the birthday of the civil rights icon, who was assassinated in 1968 at just 39 years old. King would have turned 93 on Jan. 15.

The following offices and agencies are closed Monday:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park

Starsmore Discovery Center

Other city-run attractions and facilities will remain open in some capacity Monday, including:

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries (Gates are open to visitors; offices are closed)

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill

Open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi golf courses (W eather permitting)

Valley Hi Grill and Pub

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (W eather permitting. Uphill gates open at 9 a.m., last entry at 3 p.m., downhill gate close at 5 p.m.)

Sertich Ice Center (Matinee Skate; 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. -1 p.m., $2 admission and $2 skate rental)

(Walk up admissions only. See schedule and pricing at DowntownCS.com/Skate. Sessions are available from 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m.) Skate in the Park at Acacia Park.

The city of Pueblo says its government offices will also be closed Monday. Also happening in Pueblo: the city’s NAACP branch and the Pueblo Ministerial Fellowship are holding a march starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Rawlings Library on 100 E. Abriendo Ave. The march will head down Union Avenue and end at the El Pueblo Museum. Those attending are urged to wear masks.

