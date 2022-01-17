Union and King Soopers will return to bargaining table Monday as strike continues

DENVER (KKTV) -Both King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 Union will be back at the bargaining table Monday afternoon. After three consecutive days of negotiations, an agreement has not been reached.

Representatives from both organizations gave 11 News an update on the situation Sunday night. They say negotiations will start again at 3 p.m.

King Soopers says they are dissapointed that this process is moving slowly, but pleased progress is being made.

The union says they won’t stop until a new agreement ensures a living wage they deserve and a safe place to work.

