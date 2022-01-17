Advertisement

More closures expected on the I-25 ‘Gap’ this week

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Expect more headaches on the I-25 “Gap” this week as CDOT gives the 18-mile stretch more touchups.

Starting Monday and continuing through the work week, there will be various closures in the new express lane (far-left lane) between Castle Rock and Monument so that crews can install signs, glare screens and complete other work. The closures will start daily at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. and are on both sides of the interstate. Friday is the last scheduled day of work.

Other closures drivers can expect this week (information from CDOT):

- Overnight Monday, Jan. 17, through Thursday, Jan. 20, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be various single lane closures on northbound and southbound I-25 for guardrail repair, sign installation and device maintenance. Please watch for crews and follow posted speeds.

- Flagging on the east and west frontage roads continues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Flagging at the County Line, Greenland and Upper Lake Gulch Road interchanges continues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

CDOT adds that all work is weather-dependent and suggests drivers keep tabs on travel times by visiting cotrip.org.

