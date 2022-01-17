Advertisement

Gobert has double-double, Jazz beat Nuggets 125-102

Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 19 rebounds in his return to Utah’s lineup, Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and the Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 125-102.

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 21 points to help the Jazz end a four-game skid. Gobert had missed the previous five games after testing positive for COVID-19. Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists for his second triple-double in two days to lead Denver.

He tied Russell Westbrook for the most in the NBA this season with nine and now has 66 in his career. Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Will Barton added 16 for the Nuggets.

