Former Councilmember and County Commissioner Darryl Glenn announces run for Colorado Springs mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Having already served on Colorado Springs’ city council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners, politician Darryl Glenn says he’s now trying for a new role: Colorado Springs mayor.

“We have entered into historic times. Our future will be impacted by the decisions we make today. I believe that Colorado Springs has a special anointing in the pathway forward. We are the defenders of freedom and liberty and it’s time for us to lead,” Glenn said in a statement Sunday night, announcing his entry into the 2023 race.

Glenn, who grew up in Colorado Springs and graduated from the Air Force Academy, has been a longtime fixture in Pikes Peak politics, having run and won multiple terms for City Council and the Board of Commissioners. In 2016 and 2018, Glenn ran for U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress but ultimately lost to incumbents Michael Bennet and Doug Lamborn.

Current Colorado Springs Major John Suthers will not be running in 2023, as he is term-limited.

Glenn said if elected, he would oppose masks and vaccine mandates, would establish a task force to identify and find solutions to supply chain problems, continue to fight for Space Command to remain in the Springs, and invest more resources towards public safety response times, among other issues.

