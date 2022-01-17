Advertisement

Bucs breeze, 49ers escape to NFC divisional round

San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after...
San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:10 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers have advanced to the NFC divisional round.

The Buccaneers’ were missing several key offensive weapons on Sunday, but the scoreboard didn’t indicate that.

Tom Brady threw for 271 yards while the Buccaneers were building a 31-0 lead in a 31-15 rout of the Eagles in the NFC wild-card round. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11 in a record 46 postseason starts.

Brady was 29 of 37 for 271 yards without an interception.

Evans had nine receptions for 117 yards for the defending Super Bowl champs, capping his TD with a somersault in the end zone.

Philadelphia didn’t score until Boston Scott’s 34-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Hurts threw for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Eagles.

The 49ers have advanced to the NFC divisional round by holding off the Cowboys, 23-17 near Dallas.

Receiver Deebo Samuel ran 26 yards for a touchdown that put the Niners ahead, 23-7 in the third quarter, one play after Dak Prescott was intercepted. Eli Mitchell carried 27 times for 96 yards, including a four-yard TD.

Prescott threw for 254 yards and a TD. He also ran for a score and later got Dallas to the San Francisco 24, but the clock ran out before the Cowboys could get off a snap.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs defeated the Steelers 42-21. Patrick Mahomes had a huge game, throwing for 404 yards and five touchdowns.

