2 Springs locations among the COVID testing sites ordered closed by the attorney general

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ninety-one percent of ICU beds are in use statewide, the number of new infections in El Paso County remain at record highs, and every single one of these cases are impacting are workforce.

But those needing to get tested now have two less options in Colorado Springs after the state attorney general’s office ordered two COVID-19 testing companies to stop operations in Colorado.

The parent company of the two sites impacted in Colorado Springs, Macagain, was ordered to close its locations because they failed to report test results and cases as required by law. When questioned by 11 News reporter Catherine Silver, the company’s co-owner blamed technology issues for the problem and said Macagain did not intentionally withhold data but was running into roadblocks when trying to upload that data to the state portal. He stated that the company is dealing with a sharp increase in data due to the ongoing surge.

Macagain has eight locations in Colorado. The two in the Springs are on Betty Drive and Wood Avenue.

The other company under fire from the attorney general’s office, Center for COVID Control, was issued two cease-and-desist orders for “misrepresenting the certification and approval of each of their testing sites in the state,” and “violating state public health orders that require entities performing COVID-19 testing in the state to report all test results, test result information, and cases of disease to CDPHE through the agency’s electronic laboratory reporting platform or through other CDPHE-approved methods.”

All of the locations operated by Center for COVID Control are in the Denver metro, according to the attorney general’s office.

More on the attorney general’s cease and desist orders can be found here and here.

The CEO for Center for COVID Control cited “rapid growth and unprecedented recent demand” for why the company hadn’t “been able to meet our commitments.”

