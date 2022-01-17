2 arrested near downtown Springs after being caught red-handed in stolen U-Haul
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A joyride in a U-Haul ended in handcuffs for two suspects Monday morning.
An officer noticed the distinct orange and white box truck sitting in the middle of Walnut Street, ran the plates -- and promptly saw it was the one stolen from a towing company two days earlier.
The two occupants jumped out when they saw police and tried running away, but the chase did not end in their favor.
Both earned instead a ride in a police cruiser to the El Paso County jail.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.