2 arrested near downtown Springs after being caught red-handed in stolen U-Haul

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A joyride in a U-Haul ended in handcuffs for two suspects Monday morning.

An officer noticed the distinct orange and white box truck sitting in the middle of Walnut Street, ran the plates -- and promptly saw it was the one stolen from a towing company two days earlier.

The two occupants jumped out when they saw police and tried running away, but the chase did not end in their favor.

Both earned instead a ride in a police cruiser to the El Paso County jail.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.