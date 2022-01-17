Advertisement

2 arrested near downtown Springs after being caught red-handed in stolen U-Haul

Police surround a stolen U-Haul on Walnut near Kiowa in Colorado Springs on Jan. 17, 2022.
Police surround a stolen U-Haul on Walnut near Kiowa in Colorado Springs on Jan. 17, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A joyride in a U-Haul ended in handcuffs for two suspects Monday morning.

An officer noticed the distinct orange and white box truck sitting in the middle of Walnut Street, ran the plates -- and promptly saw it was the one stolen from a towing company two days earlier.

The two occupants jumped out when they saw police and tried running away, but the chase did not end in their favor.

Both earned instead a ride in a police cruiser to the El Paso County jail.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman robbed while walking dog in southeast Springs
Firefighters in front of a home near Spruce and Kiowa streets on Jan. 16, 2022.
Fire starts in home near downtown Colorado Springs
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Robbery victim pistol-whipped by crooks near Circle and Galley
Attorney general, CDPHE order two COVID-19 testing companies to stop operations in Colorado
2nd-degree homicide suspect Kadin Blaschkie, tied to
2 teens killed in Colorado Springs, suspect arrested in Nevada

Latest News

1.17.22
Nice start to the week!
MLK Day
What’s closed, what’s not on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
In Glenwood Springs, the police chief is looking at different ways to help make interactions...
Glenwood Springs police invest in “Bolawrap” technology to help reduce use of force
1.17.22
Nice start to the week!