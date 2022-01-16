Advertisement

Woman robbed while walking dog in southeast Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was walking her dog when she was accosted and robbed early Sunday morning.

The victim told police she was walking on Monterey Road near Circle Drive around 5 a.m. when a car pulled up.

“Occupants of the vehicle got out and demanded she give them her personal property. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun,” police said.

After the suspects left, the victim called police. No injuries to the woman or dog were reported.

Police have not released vehicle or suspect descriptions. Anyone with information on the crime should contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

