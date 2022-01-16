Will supply shortages get worse amid King Soopers strike?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We know a lot of people have questions the longer the King Soopers strike goes on.

One of the main ones being, how will it impact your trip to the grocery store?

11 News spoke to an economics expert to get answers.

It’s no secret lot of places are dealing with staffing issues already, and customers are seeing empty shelves everywhere. Those empty shelves are in Colorado and across the country.

“There’s more money chasing the kinds of goods and services that are available. And there are fewer people around to make those goods and services available to us,” Jeffrey Zax, a professor of Economics at the University of Colorado at Boulder said.

Zax says it all boils down to the pandemic.

“When you have an event that kills 850,000 people in your country and millions across the world...a lot of those people are workers,” Zax said. “When they pass on, they’re not around to do that work. The economy is going to have to reshape itself around that. Moreover, you’ve got lots of activities that you used to think of as innocuous, perfectly harmless, that now run the risk of exposing you.”

He continued:

“For the purpose of trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus caught across international borders, they have also restrict the flow of goods and services across borders. So that’s slowed things down as well.”

Zax adds it’s possible the continuing strike of King Soopers employees could challenge existing labor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

“While King Soopers stores are on strike, presumably it’s going to be harder to get your groceries from them.”

This week, we spoke to a local King Soopers worker who says COVID-19 has made the job more difficult.

“Nobody really considered grocery workers as essential workers until there’s no groceries to buy, the shelves are empty, nobody’s stocking them,” William Valdez, a King Soopers Store 19 Meat Market Manager said.

Like many things in the world, jobs are changing. Professor Zax says the power is shifting.

“All of a sudden these grocery store workers, they’re on the frontline of the pandemic. Well, if we’re asking them to bear that burden, we’re probably going to have to pay them for it.”

Zax added even if the strike ends soon, the product shortages might not. But as always he says, the economy will figure it out.

“This is what we’re experiencing is uncomfortable symptoms are the necessary effects of absorbing the history of the past couple of years into our ongoing economic process.”

We asked King Soopers about the strike and their current staffing. They tell us all stores will remain open. They have hired temporary workers to fill in and keep things running smoothly.

