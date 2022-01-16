Advertisement

Small grass fire under control near creek in south Springs

A fire truck parked at the site of a small grass fire in south Colorado Springs on Jan. 16, 2022.
A fire truck parked at the site of a small grass fire in south Colorado Springs on Jan. 16, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters now have a small fire burning near a creek in south Colorado Springs under control.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that crews were on the scene of a working grass fire off Birmingham Loop. The fire was burning near an apartment complex but not threatening any structures, CSFD said.

CSFD tweeted 20 minutes later that the quarter-acre blaze was under control.

It’s currently unclear how the fire started. Neighbors tell 11 News homeless people have been known to frequent the area.

