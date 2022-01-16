Small grass fire under control near creek in south Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters now have a small fire burning near a creek in south Colorado Springs under control.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that crews were on the scene of a working grass fire off Birmingham Loop. The fire was burning near an apartment complex but not threatening any structures, CSFD said.

CSFD tweeted 20 minutes later that the quarter-acre blaze was under control.

Update- Firefighters have fire under control but will remain on scene to put out hotspots. Estimated at 1/4 acre pic.twitter.com/JvmP9Om0WC — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 16, 2022

It’s currently unclear how the fire started. Neighbors tell 11 News homeless people have been known to frequent the area.

Still working to get more information from firefighters out what exactly happened here. https://t.co/o964dbE5jb pic.twitter.com/S72W9YxNxb — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) January 16, 2022

