Small grass fire under control near creek in south Springs
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters now have a small fire burning near a creek in south Colorado Springs under control.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that crews were on the scene of a working grass fire off Birmingham Loop. The fire was burning near an apartment complex but not threatening any structures, CSFD said.
CSFD tweeted 20 minutes later that the quarter-acre blaze was under control.
Update- Firefighters have fire under control but will remain on scene to put out hotspots. Estimated at 1/4 acre pic.twitter.com/JvmP9Om0WC— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 16, 2022
It’s currently unclear how the fire started. Neighbors tell 11 News homeless people have been known to frequent the area.
