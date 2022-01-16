Robbery victim pistol-whipped by crooks near Circle and Galley

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A victim was pistol-whipped by robbers during a hold-up early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was walking on Galley near Circle at 3:40 a.m. when the suspects got out of a car and came over. At least one of the crooks aimed a gun at the victim while demanding they hand over property. Then the suspects hit the victim with the firearm and drove off.

A second person who was with the victim was unharmed, police said.

The incident bore several similarities to another robbery that happened about 90 minutes later. Detectives have not said if the two crimes were related.

