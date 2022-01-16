Advertisement

Fire starts in home near downtown Colorado Springs

Firefighters in front of a home near Spruce and Kiowa streets on Jan. 16, 2022.
Firefighters in front of a home near Spruce and Kiowa streets on Jan. 16, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It took nearly 30 firefighters to get a blaze under control in a home near downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the house on North Spruce Street near West Kiowa just before 4 a.m.

“Crews were met with an exterior fire, which they fought initially, but it turned out to be a basement fire,” said Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The home is undergoing renovations, making getting to the actual basement a challenge, McConnellogue told 11 News.

“We had a little bit of issue making it into the basement itself. With the house being under construction, there were lots of materials, and actually, the basement entrance was blocked off at that time, so we just had a little bit of difficulty initially finding that basement.”

But once where they needed to be, fire crews had the blaze knocked down in a matter of minutes.

No one was home when the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

