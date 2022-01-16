Advertisement

Ethan Taylor records historic triple-double, but Air Force falls to Nevada

Ethan Taylor lines up a 3-pointer for Air Force in a 75-68 loss to Nevada at Clune Arena.
Ethan Taylor lines up a 3-pointer for Air Force in a 75-68 loss to Nevada at Clune Arena.(USAFA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Grant Sherfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Warren Washington had 12 points and nine rebounds and Nevada beat Air Force 75-68.

Ethan Taylor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists - the first triple-double in program history - for Air Force.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/15/2022 8:40:26 PM (GMT -7:00)

