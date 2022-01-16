Ethan Taylor records historic triple-double, but Air Force falls to Nevada

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Grant Sherfield hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Warren Washington had 12 points and nine rebounds and Nevada beat Air Force 75-68.

Ethan Taylor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists - the first triple-double in program history - for Air Force.

