United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum to host Beijing winter festival celebration

Olympic city USA hosts winter festival
Winter Fest in Colorado Springs.
Winter Fest in Colorado Springs.(Colorado Springs Sports Corp)
By Jessica McClain
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2022 Beijing winter festival kicks off on Feb. 5 and runs through March 13 with daily activities including sport demonstrations, athlete meet-and-greets, artifact showcases and more in downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and the Museum is hosting the outdoor event and will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Bring your, friends, come out and enjoy live entertainment, food and beverage, sport demonstrations and while watching the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on a giant outdoor screen.

“The USOPM’s Beijing Winter Fest celebration embodies what it means to live in Olympic City USA,” said USOPM acting CEO Phil Lane. “From daily street curling and artifact demonstrations to athlete meet-and-greets, the energy and enthusiasm of the Games will be felt throughout the Museum.”

Mayor John Suthers says, “We are especially proud of the athletes who train and live in Colorado Springs, and we look forward to supporting them during the Beijing Games.”

For more information on The Beijing Winter Festival visit https://usopm.org/winterfest/.

