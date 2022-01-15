Switchbacks FC host large group for open tryouts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - About 80 hopeful soccer players trotted onto Weidner Field Friday, hoping to catch the eye of Switchbacks FC on the first day of open tryouts.

The Switchbacks annually host the tryouts, and bring at invite at least one player

11 Sports Reporter Richie Cozzolino caught up with the team on the first day of action. Click the video to see more from the tryouts!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.